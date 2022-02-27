In a counter-attack in the capital city Kyiv, Ukrainian forces on Sunday blew up a Russian tank as the fight is now taking place on the ground as the foot soldiers are used to take the fight forward. This comes at a time when Ukraine is receiving military aid from the United States as well as other countries.

While many women, children and the elderly have left the eastern European country, men have stayed back to fight for the country as Putin administration tries to make a deeper invasion. In the clip, the Russian tank can be seen blown up as it tries to move forward.

A Russian convoy was also reportedly struck by a Ukrainian drone as fighting intensified between Russian troops and the Ukrainian Army inside the Capital of Kyiv on Sunday.

Ukraine’s deputy defence minister Hanna Malyar said in a statement posted on Facebook on Sunday said that Ukraine Army has killed approximately 4,300 Russian troops and has destroyed 146 Russian armoured tanks, 27 aircraft and 26 helicopters.

Ukraine claims it shot down cruise missile fired at Kyiv from Belarusian Tu-22 Bomber

The Ukrainian defence forces on Sunday said that it intercepted a Russian cruise missile fired at Kyiv from a Belarusian Tu-22 bomber. “The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine a few minutes ago shot down a winged rocket launched in the capital of Ukraine from the territory of the Republic of Belarus by a TU-22 plane,” Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi informed in an update. “This is another war crime of the Russian Federation and Russia,” he added.

Russia launched an offensive on Thursday with a series of missile strikes on cities and military bases, followed by a ground assault that rolled forces in from several areas in the east; from Belarus to the north and from the southern region of Crimea.

Image: Republic