Joe Biden's 'butcher' Remark On Putin Sparks Row; US Says 'not Discussing Regime Change'

Fearing an escalation after US President Joe Biden's Poland speech, the White House on Sunday issued a clarification asserting that the remarks made by the President were 'made on emotions'. In what is being perceived as a major 'verbal escalation', Biden on March 26, called Russian President Vladimir Putin a 'butcher' and seemingly called for a regime change in Russia. “For God’s sake, this man (Putin) cannot remain in power," said Biden as he addressed officials from Warsaw’s Royal Castle on Saturday.

"Joe Biden's statements about Vladimir Putin were made on emotions and do not reflect the official course of the White House," said the adviser to the US State Department.

After Biden's off-the-cuff remarks invoked massive scrutiny, the White House rushed to clarify that the leader had strayed off his prepared speech. "The President's point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbours or the region. He was not discussing Putin's power in Russia, or regime change."

Soon after, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was seen downplaying his President’s words. “I think the President, the White House, made the point last night that, quite simply, President Putin cannot be empowered to wage war or engage in aggression against Ukraine or anyone else,” Blinken said during a visit to Jerusalem.

Russia irked over 'butcher' remark; France wades in

The multiple clarifications came after the 'butcher' remark invoked sharp criticism from the Kremlin with spokesperson Dmitry Peskov asserting Biden was 'no one' to decide on Moscow's internal matters. "This is not to be decided by Mr Biden," the Kremlin spokesperson was quoted by ANI as saying. "It should only be a choice of the people of the Russian Federation," he added.

Notably, the US President has himself clarified that he wasn’t calling for regime change in Russia. When asked the question at a White House press briefing, he replied “No”, clarifying his intentions behind the comments.

Interestingly the comments have escalated the debate beyond US and Russia, with France wading into the matter. French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday warned against 'verbal escalation' with Moscow and called for a 'diplomatic' route instead. Macron told France 3 that the world wanted a ceasefire or a withdrawal of Russian troops, "we can't escalate either in words or actions".