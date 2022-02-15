US Embassy In Kyiv Ordered To Destroy Networking Systems Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to escalate, the US State Department authorised the destruction of networking equipment and the disassembly of its embassy's phone system in Kyiv. As per a report by the Wall Street Journal, the State Department has ordered workers to destroy computer workstations, phone systems, and networking equipment when the US embassy in the country relocates to Lviv as it has a better geographical position.

This comes as the department announced that the Embassy will be relocated far west to Lviv, on the Polish border. As the diplomatic situation in the country worsens, the US is withdrawing embassy personnel and confidential information. Fifty-sic embassy employees and sensitive embassy documents arrived at Dulles International Airport on Sunday, according to the Wall Street Journal report.

Embassy to continue to work closely with Ukrainian government

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced on Monday, February 14, that the Embassy would be temporarily relocated owing to Russia's acceleration in its military development. However, he also said that the Embassy will continue to work closely with the Ukrainian government in order to coordinate diplomatic efforts in Ukraine. He further stated that they are also keeping up their intense diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation.

The US has reiterated its support for Ukraine, and Blinken met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, on Monday, reassuring him that the US would continue to back Ukraine's long-term economic stability and security. Blinken said that the Embassy will remain engaged with the Ukrainian government, coordinating diplomatic activities in Ukraine.

Embassy's temporary relocation to Lviv was a matter of geography

At a press conference on Monday, US State Department spokesman Ned Price thanked the Ukrainian National Police for guarding the US embassy after the diplomats had left. Price also stated that US officials intend to return to the embassy in Kyiv as soon as it is safe for them to do so. He stated that the embassy's temporary relocation to Lviv was a matter of geography because the city's position provides it with a level of safety that other cities in Ukraine may not have.

Last Friday, national security advisor Jake Sullivan encouraged all Americans who remained in Ukraine to depart, warning that President Joe Biden would not send American soldiers to evacuate them.

(Image: AP)