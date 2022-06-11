Zelenskyy Meets UK Defence Secy; Discusses Arms Supply As Russia Aims To 'destroy' Donbas

As the brutal Russian rampage in East Europe continues for over 100 days, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday discussed military weapons needs with visiting British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace. Zelenskyy's appeal comes as he believed the escalation of the Russian attack on Ukraine's eastern flank- the Donbas region- is aimed at "destroying every city." In response, the UK diplomat reaffirmed close support for Ukraine in the wake of Russian President Vladimir Putin's "unprovoked and brutal invasion."

It is pertinent to mention that UK Defence Minister Wallace met with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov and Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Friday. According to a statement by the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD), the leaders deliberated over Kyiv's potential weapon and military requirements. The diplomats also "discussed a range of support the UK is providing and agreed to continue working closely," the statement said.

The UK stands with Ukraine as it fights to defend itself against Putin's unprovoked and brutal invasion. 🇬🇧 🇺🇦



Defence Secretary @BWallaceMP met @ZelenskyyUa and @oleksiireznikov in Kyiv to discuss the range of support the UK is providing and agreed to continue working closely. pic.twitter.com/bJ3g9Smui9 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 10, 2022

Russia 'wants to destroy everything in Donbas': Zelenskyy

Addressing his countrymen on Friday night, Zelenskyy expressed his worries over the aggravated Russian attack in East Ukraine. Calling the situation "extremely difficult", the embattled President warned that Russian forces "want to destroy everything in Donbas." His worries followed Moscow's signal that it was digging for a "long haul" in the Donetsk and Luhansk region collectively, known as Donbas aiming to "liberate" the Russian-speaking population. "We will continue the special military operation until all the objectives have been achieved," Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said last month.

Zelenskyy also mourned the death of "thousands of Ukrainians" since the invasion started. He further informed that Ukrainian defenders were doing "everything to stop the offensive of the occupiers, as much as possible." During his usual daily briefing at night, he went to reiterate calls for more military and lethal weapons supply to fend off Russian aggression. "As much as the heavy weapons, modern artillery- all that we have asked for and continue to ask for from our partners- allow them," he said. Zelenskyy recalled the pre-war situation in the country, accusing Russia of "ruining all once-happy cities." He said, "Russia wants it to destroy every city, and that is not an exaggeration...from Volnovakha to Mariupol. All of these heaps of ruins are from once happy cities. These regions are now charred, with black trades of fire and craters from explosions- this is what all Russians can give to its neighbours, to Europe...to the world."

To note, Russian forces have continued bombardment of the industrial city of Severodonetsk, which is the largest city in Donetsk Oblast. In past days, invading troops have launched air strikes, rockets, artillery, and mortars in an effort to solidify control over the province and move further into Ukraine after experts said Russia faced massive failure in capturing Kyiv.

(Image: @DefenceHQ/Twitter)