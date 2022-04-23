Last Updated:

Brazil's Rio De Janeiro Carnival Parade Resumes After 2-year Pause Caused By COVID

Rio de Janeiro’s top samba schools resumed their Carnival parades on Friday evening, after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19-pandemic.

Carnival Parade in Rio de Janeiro
1/10
Image: AP

Members of the Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school performed during the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 22.

Carnival Parade in Rio de Janeiro
2/10
Image: AP

Performers from the Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school parade on a float during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Carnival Parade in Rio de Janeiro
3/10
Image: AP

Drum queen Iza from the Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school performed during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Friday.

Carnival Parade in Rio de Janeiro
4/10
Image: AP

Performers giving stage performances during the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Carnival Parade in Rio de Janeiro
5/10
Image: AP

White-dressed members of the Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school perform during the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Carnival Parade in Rio de Janeiro
6/10
Image: AP

Performers dressed in white costumes perform during the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Carnival Parade in Rio de Janeiro
7/10
Image: AP

View of the parade from a distance during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Carnival Parade in Rio de Janeiro
8/10
Image: AP

Performers dressed in green costumes perform during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Carnival Parade in Rio de Janeiro
9/10
Image: AP

Performers of the Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school perform during the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Carnival Parade in Rio de Janeiro
10/10
Image: AP

A member of the Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school seen performing during the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

