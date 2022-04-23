Brazil's Rio De Janeiro Carnival Parade Resumes After 2-year Pause Caused By COVID

Quick links:
Members of the Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school performed during the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 22.
Performers from the Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school parade on a float during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Drum queen Iza from the Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school performed during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Friday.
Performers giving stage performances during the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
White-dressed members of the Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school perform during the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Performers dressed in white costumes perform during the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
View of the parade from a distance during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Performers dressed in green costumes perform during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Performers of the Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school perform during the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.