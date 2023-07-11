IN PICS: From War Solidarity To Royal Commitments, A Look At Biden's First Day In The UK

Quick links:
On Sunday evening, US President Joe Biden touched down in the United Kingdom to begin his highly ambitious trip to Europe. Biden's day 1 agenda included meeting UK PM Rishi Sunak and King Charles III.
The US President's diplomatic endeavour started off with his visit to Downing Street on Monday. There he met UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and sat down for a candid conversation.
The two world leaders shook hands outside the No. 10 door and greeted the media waiting outside. The meeting came amid brewing tensions between the two nations over the cluster munition saga.
Just days before the meeting, PM Sunak said that the UK will "discourage" sending cluster munitions to Ukraine amid war since it is part of an international convention that prohibits its use.
Biden also managed to give people some goofy moments. It started from him pausing while descending the stairs of his Air Force 1 to making animated faces to the media outside the No 10.
The two leaders sat for high tea at Prime Minister Sunak's residence. At the meeting, both the leaders agreed that the US and the UK relations are "rock solid".
The US President then paid a visit to British monarch King Charles III. Biden received a grand welcome at the castle and was greeted by the British royal guards and the monarch himself.
King Charles welcomed the US president at the gates of Windsor Castle. This was the first meeting between the two leaders.
Both Biden and King Charles reviewed the royal guards as part of the US President's elaborate welcome ceremony. After the formalities, the two leaders sat for a climate-focussed roundtable.