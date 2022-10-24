'Privilege Of My Life': Rishi Sunak Promises To Work Day-in & Day-out To Deliver As UK PM

Rishi Sunak in his first-ever speech as the UK Prime Minister has promised to serve 'with integrity and humility.” As he made an address at the Conservative headquarters, he said that the UK faces a 'profound economic challenge’. He also paid tribute to Liz Truss for her leadership, as he noted that she served her role “under exceptionally difficult circumstances”. Sunak added that he is humbled to have been elected leader of the Conservative and Unionist party.

Noting that it is the greatest privilege of his life “to be able to serve the party I love and give back to the country I owe so much to," he said, “But there is no doubt we face a profound economic challenge. We now need stability and unity. And I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together. Because that is the only way we will overcome the challenges we face and build a better, more prosperous future for our children and our grandchildren.”

"I pledge that I will serve you with integrity and humility, and I will work day in, day out, to deliver for the British people."

'Greatest privilege of my life': Sunak

On becoming the new UK Prime Minister, Sunak iterated that it is "the greatest privilege of my life” and told the party that he is “humbled and honoured” to win the backing of more than 100 lawmakers that sealed his victory. “The United Kingdom is a great country, but there is no doubt a profound economic challenge,” he added.

“We need stability and unity, and I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together,” continued the new UK Prime Minister. “I pledge that I will serve you with integrity and humility … I will work day in, day out to deliver for the British people,” he concluded at the end of the speech.

Sunak was formally nominated to become the Conservative leader after his rival Penny Mordaunt dropped out of her leadership bid. Sunak will prepare to take over at Downing Street after the outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss visits King Charles III to formally resign and he will be asked to form the new government. Britain’s King Charles III is heading back to London from the private royal estate of Sandringham.