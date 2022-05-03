Last Updated:

In Pics: Exporting Weapons To Ukraine Amid War Mounts Pressure On US' Weapon Stockpile

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the US has sent a significant number of weapons and arms to Kyiv to fight against the Russian aggression

Written By
Anwesha Majumdar
Associated Press
1/6
Associated Press

A United States Air Force official examines pallets of military equipment which would be supplied to Ukraine in the Super Port of the 436th Aerial Port Squadron at Dover Air Force Base

Associated Press
2/6
Associated Press

Staff Sergeant of the United States, Cody Brown, with the Air Force's 436th Aerial Port Squadron, reviews crates of 155 mm shells destined for Ukraine on Friday, April 29.

Associated Press
3/6
Associated Press

US Air Force Airman Megan Konsmo from Tacoma, Washington, inspects pallets of helmets that will be shipped  to Ukraine.

Associated Press
4/6
Associated Press

Crates of 155 mm ammunition and fuses being loaded at Dover Air Force Base on Friday, with the final destination being Ukraine.

Associated Press
5/6
Associated Press

Air Force Airmen load more than 8,000 pounds of 155 mm shells into a C-17 cargo plane that would eventually be shipped to Ukraine.

Associated Press
6/6
Associated Press

Airmen from the 436th Aerial Port Squadron load 155 mm ammunition into aeroplane crates that are destined to Ukraine.

Tags: Ukraine, US, Russia
