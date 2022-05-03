In Pics: Exporting Weapons To Ukraine Amid War Mounts Pressure On US' Weapon Stockpile

Quick links:
A United States Air Force official examines pallets of military equipment which would be supplied to Ukraine in the Super Port of the 436th Aerial Port Squadron at Dover Air Force Base
Staff Sergeant of the United States, Cody Brown, with the Air Force's 436th Aerial Port Squadron, reviews crates of 155 mm shells destined for Ukraine on Friday, April 29.
US Air Force Airman Megan Konsmo from Tacoma, Washington, inspects pallets of helmets that will be shipped to Ukraine.
Crates of 155 mm ammunition and fuses being loaded at Dover Air Force Base on Friday, with the final destination being Ukraine.
Air Force Airmen load more than 8,000 pounds of 155 mm shells into a C-17 cargo plane that would eventually be shipped to Ukraine.