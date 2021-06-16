WATCH: Joe Biden Meets Russia's Vladimir Putin For The First Time As US President

In a watershed geopolitical development, US President Joe Biden met his Russian counterpart Vladamir Putin for the first time since taking office at the White House, at the Geneva summit on Wednesday as the two are set to hold high-profile talks. Joe Biden's last meeting with Putin was in 2011 when he was the US Vice President in the Obama administration, and Putin was Russia's Prime Minister (but the de facto leader nonetheless). The meeting between Joe Biden and Vladamir Putin comes at a time when the relations between Russia and the US have soured for a variety of reasons, but are more bilateral than global in their scope.

US President Joe Biden meets Russia's Vladamir Putin at Geneva

US President Joe Biden meets Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Geneva; Tune in to watch #LIVE https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/aCQo4rD6Nd — Republic (@republic) June 16, 2021

Pictures of US President Biden and Russian President Putin shaking hands and flagging off the day-long summit emerged ahead of their talks at the 18th-century manor house at Geneva. In his most detailed remarks yet on Putin, Joe Biden had referred to the Russian strongman as a 'killer', and a 'worthy adversary' in the past. Just days before their first meeting, in an interview with NBC News, Vladamir Putin had said that he did not remember Biden making any inappropriate statements during their meeting in the past in response to the anchor's query on Biden allegedly calling Putin 'soulless.'

As per reports, arms and trade control are some of the subjects which are set to feature in the talks between Biden and Putin, among other items. Biden has maintained that he hopes to find areas of cooperation with Putin but also is expected to confront the Russian President on cybercrime, Russia's interference in U.S. elections and other issues. U.S. officials have said Biden was expected to discuss the war in Ukraine and human rights in Russia, including Navalny’s case, among an array of topics on the table.

Joe Biden comes into this meeting on a high, having set the agenda at the G7 in the UK where the group of wealthy democracies (India was also invited, PM Modi attended virtually due to the second COVID wave in India). China was the main focus of the G7's various discussions, with a call being made for a renewed COVID origin probe, a plan to compete with China's Belt and Road initiative being floated, and Chinese human rights violations in Xinjiang and Hong Kong also being called out.