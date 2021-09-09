William Rodriguez Speaks To Republic; Cautions Of More 9/11 Attacks After Taliban Takeover

After reports stating that the Taliban may hold the oath-taking ceremony on September 11, which is the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in the US, William Rodriguez on Thursday spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network. William Rodriguez, who is the head of the 9/11 victims support group said that by taking oath on September 11, the Taliban is trying to mock the victims.

William Rodriguez speaks to Republic TV

William Rodriguez told Republic TV, "Everybody is very hurt because 20 years later, we should have left Afghanistan. We are very angry with what is going on right now."

While viewing the current situation in Afghanistan, Rodrigues warned people of having attacks similar to 9/11 in the coming times by the Taliban. During his conversation, he also expressed deep concerns about the future and said, "We are afraid of what's going to happen in the future."

Taliban may hold oath-taking ceremony on 9/11 anniversary: Reports

As per reports, the Taliban may hold its oath-taking ceremony on September 11, which marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in the United states. The global media reports also informed that invitations for the Taliban's oath-taking ceremony has been rolled out to China, Pakistan, Turkey, Iran, Qatar, India and the US. This comes at a time when the countries are reiterating that they are in no hurry to recognise the Taliban government in Afghanistan.

9/11 attacks

The 9/11 terrorist attacks were one of the deadliest attacks faced by the US in its history. Over 3,000 people were killed. The terrorist group had crashed three commercial jet planes into the twin towers of New York’s World Trade Centre and the Pentagon outside Washington DC.

A fourth hijacked plane believed to be targetting the US Capitol building, however, had crashed in a Pennsylvania field. Khalid Sheikh Mohammed is believed to be one of the key terrorists who were behind the attack. After 9/11, the US had sent its troops to Afghanistan to kill Osama Bin Laden, who was the head of the major brains behind the deadly attacks on the US.

The Taliban takeover

After the Taliban stormed into Kabul on August 15, Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country with his associates. Since then, several persons have lost their lives in the chaos at the Hamid Karzai International Airport with thousands of people desperately trying to flee the country. This includes the death of at least 169 Afghans, 11 US Marines, a US Navy sailor, and a US Army soldier in a suicide bombing at the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport on August 26. This led to US airstrikes on terrorists belonging to ISIS-K which claimed responsibility for this attack.

On August 31, the Taliban gained control of the Kabul airport after the last batch of US troops left Afghanistan. While the Taliban promised to form an "inclusive" government to run Afghanistan, it announced a 33-member caretaker Cabinet a day earlier which neither has women nor mainstream politicians from previous regimes. While Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the chief of the Taliban's Rehbari Shura, is the new Prime Minister, he has two deputies in Mullah Baradar and Mawlavi Hanafi. Another terrorist Sirajuddin Haqqani is the Interior Minister whereas Taliban founder Mullah Omar's son Mullah Yaqoob has been named the Defence Minister.

(Image: Republicworld.com, AP)