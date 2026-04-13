Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Krunal Pandya emphasised that playing for India is his ultimate goal, while he is currently focused on delivering strong performances and contributing to team victories, trusting that opportunities will follow.





Pandya last represented India during the July 2021 tour of Sri Lanka, featuring in the third ODI on July 20 and the second T20I on July 25 at Colombo (RPS). He has not made an international appearance since then.





"The ultimate goal is to represent the country, and I don't dwell too much on it. I want to keep doing what I have in my hand, which is to go out there and perform and win games. And in that process, if I get that opportunity, I'll be really glad because that's the ultimate goal, playing for the country," Pandya told the reporters.





"And yeah, whatever opportunity I got playing for the country in white ball, I did a pretty decent job at that time. It's just I want to do my thing, and the rest of the things, I leave it to God," he added.



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Pandya has played 5 ODIs and 19 T20S fixtures for India. He has made 254 in 24 matches combined, while with the ball, he has scalped 17 wickets.





He remains a prodigy in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Pandya has slammed 1757 runs in IPL so far in 146 fixtures at an average of 21.96, while with the ball, he has scalped 98 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 7.51.



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Mumbai Indians got Krunal Pandya in the IPL 2016 auction for Rs 2 crore. He quickly became a key part of a strong lower-middle order at MI alongside Hardik and Kieron Pollard. Pandya scored 237 runs, striking at 191.12, in his first IPL season, and took six wickets.





In the 2017 IPL final, he earned the Player of the Match award for a composed 47 off 38 balls in a low-scoring contest. The following year, MI re-signed him at the auction for Rs 8.80 crore.





He remained a key figure in Mumbai's middle order during their back-to-back title wins in 2019 and 2020, notably hitting the winning runs in the 2020 final against Delhi Capitals. With the addition of two new teams in 2022, he returned to the auction and was picked up by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.25 crore, contributing to their playoff appearances in each of their first two seasons.

