Ram Singh Charlie Movie Review: Fan Says, 'Just Subscribed The Channel Only To Watch This'

Ram Singh Charlie released recently on Sony Liv after facing much delay. The movie is set in Kolkata and stars Kumud Mishra and Divya Dutta in lead roles. Both the actors seem to have charmed the audience with their performances. Twitter users seem highly impressed and the movie went viral in no time with Twitterati showering their praises on the cast. Here's Ram Singh Charlie movie review by fans:

Fan reactions to Ram Singh Charlie

Just subscribed the channel only to watch this movie..Ram Singh Charlie.. — Ssharad Dhupaar (@SharadDhupar) August 22, 2020

What a trailer, 'Ram Singh Charlie'! Kumud Mishra Sir and @divyadutta25 ma'am pushing the limits as always... https://t.co/fZP7ymA0dZ — Shubham Sumit (@shubhamsumiit) August 22, 2020

No that's something am looking forward to https://t.co/oDqCR2HjQL — Nityanand Singh (@nityanandsingh) August 27, 2020

Recommend you to watch Ram Singh Charlie on SonyLIV

😊 — jojo (@JIJ900) August 28, 2020

I have seen you in the web series Family Man. You were pretty good in it. After watching the trailer of Ram Singh Charlie and the actors (Divya Dutta and Kumid Mishra) who are a part of it, I will watch the movie. In times like these, we need to support artists such as you. 👍 — V S Siddhartha వి ఎస్ సిద్ధార్థ్ (@vishsa252) August 21, 2020

#ramsinghcharlie Great trailer to see something New

The circus was first seen in the village or in the city but now they have https://t.co/uGPd1BcdKF some extent, it is our fault, who quit watching and got caught in the false world of TV and mobile. Thank you@SonyLIV — Saurabh Shukla 🇮🇳 (@Saurabh_1729) August 25, 2020

Ram Singh Charlie plot

Ram Singh Charlie highlights the death of the circus. The circus used to be a great means of entertainment until the 90s. But it soon lost its charm due to the emergence of new means of entertainment. Ram Singh is the protagonist of the movie whose stage name is Charlie. However, he finds his life turned upside down when his circus called Jango Circus is closed by the son of its former owner. He now has to earn a living in the real world to support his pregnant wife and a little son.

Ram Singh Charlie movie cast

Ram Singh, the protagonist of the movie, played by Kumud Mishra

Kajri, Ram Singh's wife, played by Divya Dutta

Chintu, son of Ram Singh, played by Rohit Rokhade

Masterji, former owner of the circus, played by Salima Raza

Nabeel, son of Masterji who closed the circus, essayed by Akarsh Khurana

Jaidev, old violin player, essayed by Surendra Rajan

Short, a clown, portrayed by Lilliput

Cut, another clown and Short's partner, played by K.K. Goswami

Shahjahan, Ram Singh's friend in the new city, played by Farrukh Seyer

Ram Singh Charlie is directed by Nitin Kakkar. The script of the movie is written by Kakkar in collaboration with Sharib Hashmi. It has been produced by Kakkar too. The movie is available for streaming on Sony Liv where it released today. The movie was initially supposed to release in 2018 but various issues kept delaying the release of Ram Singh Charlie.

