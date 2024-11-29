Published 15:22 IST, November 30th 2024
Planning For A Weekend Getaway? Lesser-Known Destinations For A Fun Family Vacation
Explore lesser-known destinations in India for a refreshing weekend getaway, offering unique experiences and avoiding crowds. Here are some fantastic options.
Om Beach, a serene alternative to Goa, offers beautiful beaches, water sports, temples, and local seafood, perfect for family getaways and coastal Karnataka experiences./ Image: Freepik
Jaipur, Rajasthan's capital, offers a diverse experience with its forts, palaces, history, and culture. Visitors can enjoy elephant rides, puppet shows, handicraft bazaars./ Image: Instagram
Darjeeling, globally renowned for its tea production, stunning Kanchenjunga mountain views, rich cultural and natural heritage, and the UN-recognized toy train, is a global tourist destination.
Ziro Valley, in the eastern Himalayas, is renowned for its verdancy and Apatani tribe culture, offering scenic walks, rice fields, and traditional dance performances during September.
Patan is renowned for its Patola sarees, history, Rani ki Vav, UNESCO World Heritage Site, and authentic Gujarati thalis, making it an ideal culturally immersive holiday destination for families.
Majuli, the world's largest river island, offers stunning landscapes, colorful traditions, boat rides, ancient monasteries, and traditional Assamese festivals.
Kanha National Park offers nature enthusiasts the chance to witness wild tiger viewing and participate in a family safari, showcasing rich biodiversity for both children and adults.
Updated 15:40 IST, November 30th 2024