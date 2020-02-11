The Debate
The Debate
Tata Motors At Auto Expo 2020 | Redefining Sustainability

Automotion

Catch the latest updates on the launches and unveiling of Tata Motors at the Auto Expo 2020

Written By Debolina Datta | Mumbai | Updated On:

The Auto Expo 2020 is Asia’s biggest gala for the automobile industry. Numerous brands across the world are a part of the expo, showcasing cars that are pioneers in innovation and creativity. Tata Motors, celebrating its 75th year in the industry, is a brand that is known for its brilliance in customer satisfaction. Tata Motors is synonymous with sustainable and responsible mobility solutions.  

At the Auto Expo 2020, Tata Motors set new benchmarks with its new range of vehicles with ‘Safety’ as their USP. The new Tata Winger is all one could want from a consumer-friendly heavy vehicle and so much more. All the new vehicles that are launched by Tata are BSVI compliant. Tata Winger and the Prima are additions to the range of fuel efficient, comfortable, new generation SUVs.  

Watch this space for more on Tata at Auto Expo 2020 

Published:
COMMENT
