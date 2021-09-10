CenturyPly’s Revolutionary Firewall Technology Helps Combat Fires And Save Lives

Fire is one of the most important forces of nature as it gave humans portable light and heat. It also gave early humans the ability to cook food, forge metal tools, form pottery, harden bricks, and control power plants. Though important, fire can also be highly devasting to humankind as it can cause irreversible damage to life and property. Every year thousands of people die due to accidental fires. Heeding to the growing concerns about fire safety, CenturyPly recently launched plywood with Firewall Technology that helps combat fires and saves lives.

Plywood made with Firewall Technology has been certified as the best-in-class fire retardant plywood that prevents the fire from spreading quickly, allowing rescue operations to occur successfully. Firewall Ply is embedded with specially formulated nano-engineered particles which resist ignition or ﬂame penetration that help enhance its ﬁre resistant properties. Firewall Ply is treated with a unique combination of enhanced ﬁre-retardant chemicals, which ensure that less smoke and toxic gases are generated in case of ﬁre. Thus, helping reduce the possibility of suffocation and poisoning. CenturyPly's Firewall Technology comes with no additional cost making it affordable for consumers.

CenturyPly has always been at the forefront of innovation. CenturyPly enjoys a unique brand identity as the market leader, with offerings that are considered industry benchmarks. CenturyPly offers its customers a unique blend of style and functionality, from waterproof flexible plywood to its recent fire-retardant plywood.

Image: firewall