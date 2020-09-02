Nokia Presents 'Speeding India Ahead' Campaign

India has the second-largest telecommunications network in the world, with a subscriber count of over 1.2 billion. Right from the introduction of 2G to the current 4G network, Nokia has always been at the forefront in the telecom sector. And they are gearing up for a complete paradigm shift to introduce 5G in India. Republic Media Network is proud to be associated with Nokia's ‘Speeding India Ahead’ campaign, which aims at revolutionizing the telecom network in the country by connecting more devices at lower tariff rates.

The campaign launch episode had an esteemed guest panel that consisted of intellectuals like Sanjay Malik, Sr. VP & Head of India Market, Nokia; Mr. Anshu Prakash, Secretary, DoT & Chairman, Digital Communications Commission; Lt. Gen. Dr. SP Kochhar, Director-General Cellular Operators Association of India; Rajat Kathuria, Director & Chief Executive at Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER); and Sanjay Kapoor, Entrepreneur & TMT Adviser.

"Telecom is a very vibrant & dynamic sector, it is witnessing technology changes right through, and we as the government are determined to utilize the best technologies available for best services to our citizens." says, Mr. Anshu Prakash, Secretary, DoT & Chairman, Digital Communications Commission.

He further goes on to add, "Looking into the future, we also see 5G technology, where the download speeds are much higher, the latency is much lower, the reliability is higher, and the connectivity is huge. All these things will happen in the due course and as the department for telecommunication, we are in constant & regular touch various academic institutions which are nurturing this technology."

" The vision for the next 25 years is to connect 100 billion devices and 5G will be the first vehicle to get into that journey and 5G in India is not just a network technology upgrade, it's a complete paradigm upgrade." Sanjay Malik, Sr. VP & Head of India Market, Nokia.

"If India, which lack in the physical infrastructure has to compete with the rest of the world, then our virtual infrastructure really has to be compatible & comparable to the rest of the world, and that can only happen when our experiential curve is as good as the rest of the world." says, Sanjay Kapoor, Entrepreneur & TMT Adviser.

The panelists shared their views about the future of the telecom sector and technological insights and benefits of 5G in India. Mr. Malik also shared his views and the ideology behind the 'Speeding India Ahead' campaign undertaken by Nokia. He also shared the company's journey in India and the part it plays in the telecom sector.