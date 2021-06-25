Amitabh Bachchan Headlines MALKIST Crackers' ‘Can’t Resist’ Ad Campaign

INBISCO India, a subsidiary of global food and beverage giant Mayora has roped in Indian Film Industry’s legend and icon Amitabh Bachchan as its brand ambassador for its flagship brand Malkist. Headquartered in Hyderabad, INBISCO India is one of the rapidly growing food FMCG companies in the country. The company offers unique and highly differentiated brands like KOPIKO - candy made with real coffee extracts, Choki Choki, Go Choco Rollz and Weelz, in the confectionery category, Malkist, Coffee Joy and AttaBix in the Biscuits category. INBISCO India’s constant innovation has helped them bring Café Blend – a cappuccino premix with choco granules and CHAiKO – candy made with real tea extracts into the market.

The latest ad campaign showcases India’s most iconic personality Mr. Amitabh Bachchan in a series of TV commercials endorsing the brand’s new positioning ‘Malkist Can’t Resist’. It cuts across all age groups and regions. The campaign also features Anikha Surendran who rightly represents the target audience making it a winning combination. The campaign highlights the uniqueness of the cracker which is made with delicious 14 crunchy layers and innovative toppings like Cheese, Cappuccino, and Chocolate that makes it completely irresistible. It’s fun, playful, and innocent narrative gives a refreshing new take on biscuit indulgence.

On his association with the brand Mr. Bachchan said, “I found the whole concept of Malkist’s crunchy layered crackers and cheesy cream topping so unique, that I had to taste it! And since then I really haven’t been able to resist it!”

“Malkist is a much differentiated cracker with each biscuit made out of 14 layers, which makes it very crunchy. Innovative toppings like Cheese, Cappuccino, Chocolate etc. make it delicious. We have seen brilliant acceptance for Malkist’s unique offering from Indian consumers. The new TVC highlights Malkist’s proposition as crunchy crackers with cool toppings, which even Mr. Amitabh Bachchan can’t resist!” says Achyut Kasireddy, MD, INBISCO India

Bhavesh Karkera, the Director of the ad film commented saying, “It is a sheer delight to be associated with Malkist India’s brand launch. With Mr. Bachchan as the lead, it was imperative for us to cast someone who could hold her own ground. I was looking to cast a fresh face who could emote effortlessly since the script was not very verbose. We got Anikha on board after an extensive pan-India casting exercise. The playful chemistry between the two characters was instrumental in building an endearing narrative. Keeping the brand’s proposition in mind, the focus was to create an irresistible cracker story with an indulgent experience.”

The new campaign is all set to create a powerful launch through television, digital, and on ground activation ensuring the brand excels and builds consumer connect across India.