Blue Star MD B Thiagarajan Shares Insights On Ingenious Marketing Techniques & Strategy

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruptions in several segments of the economy, giving rise to new trends & shifts in consumer behavioural patterns. The way people correlate with brands and how they view themselves as consumers has drastically changed post the pandemic hit the world. This has caused a paradigm shift marketing & advertising industry, with leading brands re-thinking and re-evaluating their strategy to adapt to this new normal. Many brands & marketers have shifted from conventional marketing techniques to more innovative ones. According to an infographic released by Mediaocean, ad spends across a group of top marketplaces and social media platforms saw a spike by 31% in March 2021, the highest rate since January 2020.

Republic Media Network presents 'The Blue Jays - Ingenious Marketers,' a unique show that focuses on marketing trends, techniques & tools. The series is presided by Republic Chief Strategy Officer & Group President Dr. Bhaskar Das and R. fluid anchor Zain Ebrahim. It showcases detailed conversations with the most renowned business minds worldwide, focusing on how brands can act as a catalyst to change society and increase its social impact. In this episode, we delve deep into the story of Blue Star Ltd, one of India's leading air conditioning & commercial refrigerator company for over five decades. Representing the company was B. Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star Ltd.

"2009 was a defining period for Blue Star, whether we remain as a B2B company or we should pursue the B2C path of the air conditioning business. So, this was a significant transformational journey for Blue Star - from an engineering company to a consumer-oriented company. Our strategy was to rearrange the R&D functions, develop & deliver world-class products that can compete with a multi-national presence. We created an advertising campaign appealing to the residential customers. We came out with a proposition of 'Office-like cooling at home' as people often regard office air-conditioning as superior quality. The entry was highly successful and translated in the minds of consumers as air conditioners from the air conditioning experts." says B. Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star Ltd.

The entire episode insightfully showcased several initiatives undertaken by Blue Star for the upliftment of society. The brand has also been at the forefront in providing various air conditioning solutions needed to store vaccines & help combat the COVID-19 pandemic. It also focuses on the ingenious marketing strategies of the company.