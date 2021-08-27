Hindware's Smart Touchless Tech In Bath Products Provides Safety & Hygiene To Consumers

People throughout the country avoid venturing out of their homes for safety reasons amid COVID-19 concerns. As people adapt to this new normal of social distancing & wearing masks, it is imperative that we start adopting innovative & smart technology when it comes to hygiene & sanitation.

Hindware Italian Collection, in association with Republic Media Network present, 'Wave to be Safe' - a campaign that highlights how new touchless technology in bath products are CONVENIENT, SAFE & HYGIENIC. These products are specially designed, keeping in mind the recent behavioural changes observed in the consumers to adapt to the new normal.

In keeping with its motto, 'Thoughtful is Beautiful,' Hindware's new range of touchless water closets, faucets & sensor taps come in elegant designs & are cost-effective to cater to every customer's need. So, all it takes is a wave to be safe. To experience Hindware's magical touchless tech, visit https://www.hindwarehomes.com/