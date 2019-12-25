Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope For Number 1 | December 26

Numerology is basically the study of numbers in relation to a person’s personality traits, destiny, and life events. It runs parallel with the concept of astrology and hence is an essential aspect of predicting one’s future through numbers. Numerology makes use of numbers in the same way astrology makes use of celestial bodies to predict the future. It can be of help to know what you can expect from your day in terms of health, finance, career, love and more. Keep reading to know what numerology holds for the number 1 for December 26.

What to expect?

Your business is likely to get success in a while, and there are possibilities of receiving profits from it. Plan a family trip as it has been long since you have gone out on a vacation with your loved ones. Avoid junk food, as it may harm your health. If you are in a relationship, you need to take an initiative and let your loved one know that you can take care of them. It might be easy to just let things flow along, but real progress comes when you're ready to step up emotionally and admit your deepest fears, wants and desires.

Find your number

The ruling number of a person is based on their birth date. The addition of the digits of your birth date will be your ruling number. For example, if your birthday is on October 27, your ruling number will be 2 + 7 = 9. If your birthday falls on January 29, your lucky number will be 2 + 9 = 11. You need to add this number further to get a single digit. So, it will be 1 + 1 = 2. A person with a one-digit birth date like February 8 will have their ruling number as 8.

Personality traits

People with ruling number 1 tend to have a forgiving nature. Given their charisma and charm, they tend to attract a lot of people. People with ruling number 1 are very naive and always need someone to guide their way through.

