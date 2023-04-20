In Pictures: Space X's Historic Starship Explodes Minutes After Liftoff From Texas

Quick links:
SpaceX’s giant new rocket exploded minutes after blasting off on its first test flight Thursday and crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.
Elon Musk’s company was aiming to send the nearly 400-foot (120-meter) Starship rocket on a round-the-world trip from the southern tip of Texas, near the Mexican border.
Images showed several of the 33 main engines not firing as the rocket blasted off from the launch pad, reaching as high as 24 miles (39 kilometers).
There was no immediate word from SpaceX on how many engines failed to ignite or shut down prematurely.
Throngs of spectators watched from South Padre Island, several miles away from the Boca Chica Beach launch site, which was off-limits. As it lifted off, the crowd screamed: “Go, baby, go!"
The booster was supposed to peel away from the spacecraft minutes after liftoff, but that didn’t happen. The rocket began to tumble and then exploded four minutes into the flight, plummeting into the gulf.
After separating, the spacecraft was supposed to attempt to circle the world, before crashing into the Pacific near Hawaii.
Space X tweeted after the launch, "With a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and today’s test will help us improve Starship’s reliability as SpaceX seeks to make life multi-planetary."