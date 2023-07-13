ISRO To Launch Chandrayaan-3 On July 14; Here’s When And Where To Watch

Chandrayaan-3 is all set for launch on July 14 and ISRO is fully ready for the challenges that lie ahead. On July 12, the agency completed the Mission Readiness Review and its board gave a green signal for the launch. The lunar mission, India's third, is scheduled to liftoff at 2:35 pm (IST) from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota aboard the LVM3-M4 rocket. The mission has been developed with a budget of around Rs 615 crore and has a life span of one lunar day or 14 Earth days.

Where to watch Chandrayaan launch live?

The live webcast for the Chandrayaan-3 launch will start 30 minutes before the liftoff i.e. at 2 pm at ISRO's official YouTube channel. The agency will also stream the launch on its official website and Facebook handle. Viewers can also tune in for the launch here on Republic or its YouTube channel courtesy of ISRO.

When will Chandrayaan reach the Moon?

(The Chandrayaan lander and propulsion module; Image: ISRO)

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft will take over a month to reach the Moon and it will attempt a landing on August 24 or 25. It is headed toward the South Pole of the Moon which has several permanently shadowed craters and has never been explored before. They are also suspected to have water ice and precious minerals. Back in 2008, ISRO gained much praise for the discovery of water on the Moon with Chandrayaan-1. Having 11 scientific payloads onboard, the Chandrayaan-1 spacecraft made several orbits of the Moon before losing contact with ground control teams in August 2009.

Then came Chandrayaan-2 which was launched on July 22, 2019, with the objective to make a soft landing on the lunar surface. While ISRO successfully inserted the orbiter around the Moon, the Vikram lander crashed on the surface due to a software issue. This orbiter is still functional and will be used in the next one. Fast forward four years, ISRO is back with Chandrayaan-3 which has a lander with the same name and is carrying a 26-kg Pragyan rover similar to its predecessor. Its main objective is to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.

(Artist's impression of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface; Image: ISRO)

After safely landing on the Moon, which will make India the fourth nation to do so (after the US, USSR and China), ISRO will investigate characteristics of the lunar surface. Both the lander and the rover have been equipped with cameras and scientific payloads which will assist them in doing so. The lander (1752 kg) is equipped with three payloads for the mission whereas the rover has two.

Another important element is the propulsion module (2148 kg) that is fitted beneath the lander as its job is to propel the lander to the lunar orbit, just 100 km above the surface. Its job doesn't end here as it will use the Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth (SHAPE) instrument while in lunar orbit to observe the light coming from Earth and help in understanding the nature of Planets circling Sun-like Stars. Tap here for a more detailed explanation of the payload functions of each element.

Once the LVM3 rocket, India's heaviest, launches Chandrayaan-3, the spacecraft will make five elliptical orbits of Earth which will bring it as close as 170 km and take it as far as 36,500 km. The next step would be acing a maneuver that would send the spacecraft in a lunar trajectory. Once caught by the Moon's gravity, the spacecraft will again make five elliptical orbits of the Moon before descending into a circular orbit just 100 km above the surface.

(Chandrayaan-3 orbital trajectory; Image: ISRO)

Speaking to Republic TV, ISRO Chairman S Somanath said that the teams have made significant improvements which would ensure a successful landing this time. These improvements mainly are strengthening the legs of the lander, adding more fuel to it, fitting more sensors, adding a Laser Doppler Velocimeter to measure its speed from orbit to surface and a Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera.