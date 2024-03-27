Videos
Published Mar 27, 2024 at 7:16 PM IST
Natasha Diddee aka The Gutless Foodie, Food Blogger, Dies In Pune
Natasha Diddee, a food blogger popular as The Gutless Foodie, passed away on March 24. She was 50. The news of her demise was confirmed by her husband and brother on social media. The cause of her death is still unknown.
