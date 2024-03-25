×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Videos

Trending
R-Feed
All-Playlist
India
Politics
Entertainment
Global
Sports
Defence
Lifestyle
Business
Economy
Epic On Republic
Science
Tech
Sponsored-Content
Education
Elections
Opinion
Deep Reportage
Republic-Summit
Published Mar 25, 2024 at 1:55 PM IST

Moscow: Suspects Of Concert Hall Attack Produced In Court

All four suspects in the Crocus City concert hall attack case have been remanded into pre-trial detention until May 22. They are charged with committing a terrorist act, according to the courts of general jurisdiction of the city of Moscow, which under the Russian Criminal Code is punishable by up to life imprisonment.

Published March 25th, 2024 at 13:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement

Anchors

Suhail

Sucherita

Shawan

Rhythm

Niranjan

Arnab

Aishwarya

Abhishek

Advertisement

Most Watch Video

13 Injured As Fire Breaks Out In Ujjain's Mahakal Temple Garbhagriha

Videos21 minutes ago
View More

Viral Quicks

Mahakaleshwar Mandir, Ujjain

Fire at Mahakal temple

21 minutes ago
Moscow Terror Attack

Moscow Terror Attack

37 minutes ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

BJP 5th candidates list

15 hours ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

BJP releases 5th list

17 hours ago
IIT Guwahati student held

IIT Guwahati student held

18 hours ago
moscow attack

Weekend Debate: Moscow

2 days ago
putin

Putin On Moscow Attack

2 days ago
Lionel Messi

No Messi for MLS clash

2 days ago
Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe unbothered

2 days ago
Kate Middleton

Kate Cancer Diagnosis

2 days ago
Princess of Wales

Catherine Cancer News

2 days ago
Kate, Princess of Wales, Announces Her Treatment For Cancer : LIVE Updates

Princess Of Wales

3 days ago
Aap vs BJP

AAP vs. BJP over Kejriwal

3 days ago
Anna hazare

Anna Hazare Exclusive

3 days ago
Biggest Social Media IPOs

Biggest Social Media IPOs

3 days ago
UNGA Resolution on AI

UNGA Resolution on AI

3 days ago
Advertisement

Live & Breaking

Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Mahakaleshwar Mandir, Ujjain
13 Injured As Fire Breaks Out In Ujjain's Mahakal Temple Garbhagriha
Videos21 minutes ago
Moscow Terror Attack
Moscow: Suspects Of Concert Hall Attack Produced In Court
Videos37 minutes ago
Advertisement

Shows

Nation Wants To Know
Patriot
This Is Exclusive
Burning Question
Trending Burning Question
Biggest Story Tonight
The Interview
Gaurav Arya Show

The inside story of the Ram Janmabhoomi unraveled

Shows3 months ago

Trending Videos

Mahakaleshwar Mandir, Ujjain
03:00
13 Injured As Fire Breaks Out In Ujjain's Mahakal Temple Garbhagriha
Videos21 minutes ago
Moscow Terror Attack
04:17
Moscow: Suspects Of Concert Hall Attack Produced In Court
Videos37 minutes ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names
03:20
Kangana Ranaut, Maneka Gandhi in BJP's 5th Lok Sabha candidates list
Videos15 hours ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names
04:42
BJP releases 5th list of candidates for 2024 Lok Sabha Polls
Videos17 hours ago
IIT Guwahati student held
03:02
IIT Guwahati student held for pledging allegiance to ISIS
Videos18 hours ago
moscow attack
41:35
Moscow Terror Attack: Putin Points Finger At Ukraine
Videos2 days ago
putin
03:06
Moscow Shooting: Russian President Putin Declares National Mourning
Videos2 days ago
Lionel Messi
01:59
No Lionel Messi for NY Red Bulls clash, says Gertardo 'Tata' Martino
Videos2 days ago
Kylian Mbappe
01:47
Kylian Mbappe unbothered over Madrid rumble
Videos2 days ago
Kate Middleton
03:08
What Type Of Cancer Does Kate Middleton Have, Doctor Offers Insight
Videos2 days ago
Princess of Wales
03:55
Watch: Kate Releases Video Statement, Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
Videos2 days ago
Kate, Princess of Wales, Announces Her Treatment For Cancer : LIVE Updates
03:55
Breaking: Catherine, Princess Of Wales diagnosed with Cancer
Videos3 days ago
Aap vs BJP
14:41
AAP Vs. BJP: Arvind Kejriwal's Custody Triggers War Of Words
Videos3 days ago
Anna hazare
06:58
Anna Hazare Reacts To Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest | Exclusive
Videos3 days ago
Biggest Social Media IPOs
01:56
Biggest Social Media IPOs
Videos3 days ago
UNGA Resolution on AI
01:10
UNGA Resolution on AI
Videos3 days ago
Arvind Kejriwal Arrested
52:08
Arvind Kejriwal To Spend The Night In Custody; Hearing On Friday
Videos3 days ago
Arvind Kejriwal and anna hazare
03:00
Why Anna Hazare Had Advised Arvind Kejriwal To 'Stay Away From...'
Videos3 days ago
Ae Watan Mere Watan
05:28
Ae Watan Mere Watan Review: Sara Sinks Film About Freedom Struggle
Videos3 days ago
INDI Alliance Supports Kejriwal
15:02
Political Row Escalates Over Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest In Delhi
Videos3 days ago
US Stands With India Over Arunachal Pradesh Claims
03:32
China Miffed As US Objects To Beijing’s Claims Over Arunachal Pradesh |
Videos3 days ago
Apple's rush to the top
03:07
Apple's rush to the top
Videos3 days ago
social media influencers
03:26
Social media influencers can't promote online betting
Videos3 days ago
Delhi Liquor Policy Case
04:29
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Arrested By Enforcement Directorate
Videos3 days ago
Whatsapp logo