The Bharatiya Janata Party released 5th list of Lok Sabha Candidates & named 111 candidates in the list. The party has named Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut from Mandi. The party has dropped Varun Gandhi, though his mother Maneka Gandhi has been fielded from Sultanpur.The party has trusted Kerala BJP chief K Surendran who will contest against Congress's Rahul Gandhi from Kerala's Wayanad. Watch the full video to know who gets what in BJP's fifth Lok Sabha candidates list.