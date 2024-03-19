Videos
A Cristiano Ronaldo-less Portugal is set to face Sweden in friendlies
The Portugal side started getting ready for the upcoming warm-up games on Monday before heading to Germany for Euro2024 in June during a brief training session. Cristiano Ronaldo, the star of Portugal, was not present because he was just called up for the away game against Slovenia.
