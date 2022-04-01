China Calls For Strengthening Ties With India On 72nd Anniversary Of Diplomatic Relations

As India and China mark the 72nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties on Friday, the Chinese Ambassador to India called for strengthening relations with India. In a tweet, Sun Weidong, China's ambassador to India, called for stronger ties with India. In his tweet, Weidong called for a "cooperative posture" between both countries to keep the development path of bilateral relations on the "right course."

"Let's stick to long-term perspective, win-win mentality and cooperative posture, keep the development of bilateral relations on the right course and bring more benefits to our peoples," Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong tweeted.

The statement from Sun Weidong comes following a recent meeting between EAM Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart on March 25 and in the backdrop of the Ladakh standoff. Upon concluding the crucial meeting with his Chinese FM Wang Yi on March 25, Jaishankar admitted that both countries have 'ongoing friction' in areas and deemed the discussions and status quo a 'work in progress.' Jaishankar and Wang Yi held talks about the LAC standoff, the Galway valley clash, and the aftermath of Beijing's actions in the summer of 2020.

"My talks with Foreign Minister Wang Yi have concluded. We met for about three hours and addressed a broad substantive agenda. We discussed our bilateral relations that have been disturbed due to Chinese actions in April 2020," EAM Jaishankar stated during his press briefing.

Difference between words and actions

While speaking with the Republic, Colonel (Retd) Rohit Dev, a defence expert, said there will always be a sense of scepticism around Chinese words and actions. When he was asked about China reaching out to India and how to take our relations with the country further, Col Dev said there is a difference between what the Chinese say and what they do.

"When you are talking about China there will always be a sense of scepticism because there are two different aspects in what they say and what they do," he said.

He added that from the era of "Bhai-Bhai" (referring to the Hindi-Chini Bhai Bhai slogan) to the Galwan Valley incident and beyond, the Chinese had shown the difference between what they say and what they do. He further added that India would not fall prey to Chinese tactics.

India and China relations have been soaring since the Ladakh standoff, and to get back to strengthening ties, the Chinese must back their statements with swift and full de-escalation in the disputed areas.

Image: ANI/PTI