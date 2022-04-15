China: Shanghai Faces Food Shortage As Jinping Govt Enforces World's Most Brutal Lockdown

China is facing its worst outbreak of COVID-19 cases with Shanghai witnessing an unprecedented spike in the number of infections. The current COVID-19 situation in the country has led to brutal lockdowns being forced on millions of citizens. Videos and images surfaced on social media evidently proving that the recent curbs have left people frustrated. Owing to the world's most brutal measures, citizens have been forced to take to the streets, leading to massive civil rights protests for basic necessities like food, water, and freedom.

A video accessed by Republic TV shows the disturbing situation in Shanghai as people are unable to secure food delivery slots, thus living under massive uncertainty. The clumsy lockdown has also led thousands to take to the streets in protest against China's much-criticized 'Zero-COVID' strategy. On Friday, a massive crowd of starving rioters ransacked and looted a supermarket as the lockdown continued for the third consecutive week.

Breaking⚠️⚠️ In #china's #Shanghai, massive of starving rioters are ransacking and looting a supermarket. People suddenly demanded freedom and civil rights. Covid Revolution is uprising. pic.twitter.com/fD37uGme3Z — Rob (@vaccinisgenocid) April 9, 2022

Stringent measures force 26 million under lockdown

With a daily caseload of more than 2,000 cases, most of China's largest city, Shanghai, has remained under strict lockdown. The largest financial hub of the mainland has remained under huge pressure to contain the outbreak, which is the biggest since the inception of COVID-19 in December 2019. Stringent measures owing to the unprecedented surge have led to widespread frustration among 26 million citizens of Shanghai as they are struggling to access daily essentials, including medical supplies.

Horrors did not end here, hike in food prices and food insecurity are some of the major issues residents of China's wealthiest city are facing. Some viral videos on social media also captured the "struggle and frustration" of the people forced to abide by quarantine and lockdown measures. Twitter flooded with videos, one of them from April 8 showed people screaming through windows for help after they were barred from leaving their homes.

What the?? This video taken yesterday in Shanghai, China, by the father of a close friend of mine. She verified its authenticity: People screaming out of their windows after a week of total lockdown, no leaving your apartment for any reason. pic.twitter.com/iHGOO8D8Cz — Patrick Madrid ✌🏼 (@patrickmadrid) April 9, 2022

Anger among people broiled after the government-promised rations failed to reach millions who were shut into their homes. Meanwhile, Chinese construction workers were ordered to convert the Shanghai convention center into a vast isolation zone with 50,000 beds. As the demonstrations began, the financial capital of China already warned on Wednesday that anyone violating the COVID-19 lockdown rules will be prosecuted. Subsequently, videos surfaced showing cops in PPE kits beating up a resident.

