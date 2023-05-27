In Pics | Hong Kong Celebrates Famous Bun Festival, 3 Years After The COVID-19 Pandemic

Quick links:
The famous Hong Kong Bun Festival is back, three years after the horrors of the COVID-19 pandemic. Visitors packed the tiny island of Cheung Chau to watch the famous children's parade.
The festival's comeback is a sign of normal life returning to Hong Kong, The island region is breaking away from the clutches of stringent pandemic restrictions.
A child is being applied makeup at a salon in Hong Kong. The children on the island participate in the Piu Silk Parade which is conducted as a part of the festival.
Workers prepare to hoist up a child who will take part in the Piu Silk Parade at Bun Festival. During the parade, children are dressed as legendary deities or historic characters.
Participants take part in the glorious festival. This year some of the participants wore firefighter costumes to pay tribute to Hong Kong rescue crews that helped Turkey earthquake survivors.
Those who are taking part in the parade wore elaborate costumes to showcase the rich culture Hong Kong has to offer. From dragon costumes to traditional outfits, the parade was filled with colour.
One of the highlights of the Bun festival is actually the Bun. A child goes through the "Ping On" buns that are displayed on sale at the festival. People stand in long lines to get the buns.
The people on the island celebrate the festival by eating buns stamped with Chinese characters for "peace" and "safety".
The event is also known as the Cheung Chau Jiao Festival and has been celebrated in Hong Kong for more than 100 years. It is usually said that residents started rituals to ward off any disaster.