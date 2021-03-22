IN PICS | Paris Bookseller's Huge Teddy Bears Bring Unexpected Delight Amid Pandemic Blues

Quick links:
A bookshop owner has found a way to keep people in Paris feeling plush during the depressing days of the coronavirus pandemic: giant teddy bears.
Since the pandemic cut short public life in the French capital last year, the bookseller’s bears have been spotted sitting at a bus stop and in shops.
At up to 2.5-meters-tall (over 8 feet), the teddy bears cause people to stop and stare in wonder.
Labourel’s bookshop and “bear cave,” is situated in the Gobelins district, in the south of Paris.
The bear-giver maintains a mysterious air to add to the unexpected delight that comes with encountering one of his cuddly creatures.