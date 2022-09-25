Jaishankar Explains India's Role In Tackling Climate Change And To Improve Global Wellness

During the general debate of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar gave a specific mention of the impact that climate change has had on the world and the role that India has played in tackling this global concern. He explained that amidst all the challenges that the COVID pandemic has brought up for countries across the globe, climate events have just 'added an overlay on these mounting anxieties.'

EAM Jaishankar explains impact of Climate Change during UN General Assembly

During his address to the UN General Assembly, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar urged countries to come together to battle some pressing concerns that affect all of society such as climate change. "The quest to create a better global order would necessarily have to address all these issues," explained Jaishankar. "Among them, some are clearly more existential in nature and necessitate intense coordination by the international community," Dr. Jaishankar stated.

Speaking of how India has helped address these issues, EAM Jaishankar said, "Climate action and climate justice are particularly noteworthy in this respect. In their pursuit, India has worked with partners on the International Solar Alliance, the One Sun-One World-One Grid initiative and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. We stand ready to support any collective and equitable endeavour to protect our environment and further global wellness. “Lifestyle for Environment” or LiFE, as declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Glasgow on the sidelines of COP26 is our homage to Mother Nature," Jaishankar apprised.

Furthermore, the External Affairs Minister said, "India remains deeply committed to fighting climate change under the UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) and the Paris Agreement. We do so on the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, in the light of different national circumstances. We have announced our updated Nationally Determined Contributions after COP26."

In his closing remarks, Dr. Jaishankar explained to the international community the need to foster international cooperation to address global challenges. "In the past, this august assembly has served as a meeting point of views and a catalyst for action. It is vital that we continue to believe in the promise of diplomacy and the need for international cooperation. Therefore, Mr President, let us strive to return to the course of seeking peace, progress and prosperity," concluded Jaishankar.

