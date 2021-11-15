Indian Army Chief Naravane Given Special Honour By Israel Defence's Special Operation Unit

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Mukund Naravane arrived in Israel on Monday for a five-day visit. This is the COAS's maiden visit to Israel and is aimed at strengthening India’s defence and security cooperation with the Jewish state. Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane also visited the Special Operations Unit of Israel Defence Forces today, November 15, and was elucidated on the aspects of the conduct of counter-terrorism operations by the Israeli Defence.

Israel Defence briefs General MM Naravane on their weapons & equipment

In a tweet posted by the Indian Army, General MM Naravane on Monday visited the Special Operations Unit of Israel Defence Forces. The Israel Defence briefed the COAS about the weapons and warfare resources that are currently in use. While at the Special Operations Unit, General MM Naravane was also elucidated on the conduct of counter-terrorism operations tactics that are in use by the Israeli Defence Forces.

General MM Naravane #COAS visited the Special Operations Unit of Israel Defence Forces #IDF & was briefed on aspects of conduct of counter-terrorism operations. #COAS was also briefed about specialist weapons & equipment used by #IDF.#IndiaIsraelFriendship pic.twitter.com/NQO6SMEo8q — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) November 15, 2021

Over the span of a few years, Israel has been providing various weapon systems, missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles to India. The transactions have largely remained behind the curtains though India has been a major buyer of Israel’s military hardware.

COAS MM Naravane accorded Special Guard of Honour

General MM Naravane who is on his first visit to Israel received a very warm welcome at Latrun, Israel. A special guard of honour from the Israel Defence was bestowed upon the COAS. General MM Naravane was gratified at the display of honour and complimented the personnel for an impeccable turnout and march parade. The COAS is scheduled to hold multiple meetings with senior officials of the security establishments in a bid to strengthen the bilateral defence cooperation between Israel and India.

On the first day of his visit to #Israel, General MM Naravane #COAS received a Guard of Honour at #Latrun, Israel. #COAS complimented the Guard for impeccable Turnout & Parade.#IndiaIsraelFriendship pic.twitter.com/oSBki43uJT — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) November 15, 2021

On November 9, India and Israel signed an agreement to jointly develop next-generation technologies and products such as drones, robotics, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing. It is important to note that COAS Naravane's visit comes following External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar's visit to Israel. During their visit, the EAM and Defence Secretary had explored ways to boost strategic ties.

Image: Twitter/@ADG PI/INDIAN ARMY