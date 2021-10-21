Last Updated:

Saudi Arabia's Oil-themed 'extreme Park' To Offer Adrenaline Rush Activities; See Pics

As a part of its much-vaunted Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia has announced the creation of an oil-themed extreme park, just outside capital Riyadh.

Riya Baibhawi
The Rig
As a part of its Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia has announced the creation of an oil-themed extreme park, just outside capital Riyadh. It is expected to bolster tourism and entertainment sector.

The Rig
The project titled ‘The Rig’ will feature three hotels, 800 rooms, 11 restaurants, a roller coaster, a water slide, a Ferris wheel, one go-cart arena along with multiple helipads. 

The Rig
The Rig will also house bases for adventure sports including bungee jumping, giving the visitors the required adrenaline rush. PIF said it will also add significant value-add to the local economy. 

The Rig
Public Investment Fund is bankrolling the project with the ambition of repositioning the city as a global tourism hub.The Saudi Administration aims to attract 100 million annual tourists, CNN stated. 

The Rig
The much-vaunted park, as per PIF, will span an area of more than 1,50,000 square meters in the Arabian Gulf and will provide a multitude of luxury hospitality offerings.   

The Rig
Vision 2030 aims to dwindle the country's dependency on oil. Apart from 'The Rig', the administration has also announced the creation of a second national airlines. 

