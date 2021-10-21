Saudi Arabia's Oil-themed 'extreme Park' To Offer Adrenaline Rush Activities; See Pics

Quick links:
As a part of its Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia has announced the creation of an oil-themed extreme park, just outside capital Riyadh. It is expected to bolster tourism and entertainment sector.
The project titled ‘The Rig’ will feature three hotels, 800 rooms, 11 restaurants, a roller coaster, a water slide, a Ferris wheel, one go-cart arena along with multiple helipads.
The Rig will also house bases for adventure sports including bungee jumping, giving the visitors the required adrenaline rush. PIF said it will also add significant value-add to the local economy.
Public Investment Fund is bankrolling the project with the ambition of repositioning the city as a global tourism hub.The Saudi Administration aims to attract 100 million annual tourists, CNN stated.
The much-vaunted park, as per PIF, will span an area of more than 1,50,000 square meters in the Arabian Gulf and will provide a multitude of luxury hospitality offerings.