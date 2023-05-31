Islamabad HC Extends Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan's Bail In Al Qadir & Two Other Cases

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted an extension of three days to Imran Khan, the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on his bail plea in the Al-Qadir Trust case and instructed him to approach the appropriate accountability court within that period.

The order was issued by a two-judge bench consisting of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz. Before the court appearance, a video posted on PTI's official Twitter account depicted Imran Khan entering the IHC while his security personnel held up bulletproof shields.

The allegations in the Al-Qadir Trust case suggest that the former Pakista PM Imran Khan, and his wife, Bushra Bibi, acquired billions of rupees and hundreds of kanals of land from a real estate company. These assets were purportedly obtained for the purpose of legalizing PKR 50 billion, which had been identified and repatriated to Pakistan by the UK during the previous PTI government.

On May 9, Imran Khan was swiftly taken away from the premises of the IHC by paramilitary forces, resulting in widespread protests with a violent nature throughout the country. Following his detention, the PTI chief promptly sought release by approaching the IHC. However, the court deemed his arrest to be lawful.

Imran Khan's bail extended in two other cases

Additionally, the IHC also entertained two additional petitions submitted by the PTI chief. These petitions addressed the alleged infringement of Section 144 and sought to restrict the Islamabad police from arresting Imran Khan in any cases registered subsequent to May 9.

The petitions were presented before a bench consisting of Justice Aurangzeb and Justice Aurangzeb Alamgir. Imran Khan, accompanied by his legal representative Ali Gohar and Additional Attorney General Munawwar Iqbal, attended the hearing, reported Dawn.

“A number of cases have already been decided,” Dawn quoted Justice Aurangzeb at the outset of the hearing. He also noted that every day a new case was brought to court.

For his part, Imran’s lawyer said that over 150 cases were registered against his client “which means that he has to appear for investigation in every case”.

Following the arguments presented, the court granted an extension of Imran Khan's protective bail for 10 days in response to both petitions. Furthermore, the court issued an order prohibiting the police from arresting him in any cases filed within the jurisdiction of Islamabad after May 9.

During the hearing, PTI lawyer Sher Afzal made a request to the court, seeking permission to present arguments on cases registered at the F-8 Katcheri in the IHC.

“The petitioner has security concerns, he can’t appear in the F-8 Katcheri,” he argued. “A majority of the cases have been registered there but appearing before that court is not possible.”

In addition, Sher Afzal made a further request for the case scheduled at F-8 Katcheri to be relocated to the Federal Judicial Complex. The court accepted the plea and granted the request.

Bushra Bibi’s arrest not needed: NAB

In the meantime, an Islamabad accountability court, presided over by Judge Mohammad Bashir, deemed the bail application of Imran Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, in the Al-Qadir Trust case as "infructuous." This decision came after NAB Investigation Officer Mian Umer Nadeem stated that her arrest was "not needed".

During the hearing, Bushra Bibi, her counsel Khawaja Harris, and NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi were present in court.

At the start of the proceedings, Abbasi said, “Imran issued a statement on May 13, where he used inappropriate language for NAB, the chairman and spread false propaganda against the accountability watchdog.”

He argued that Imran's statements were made with the intention of pressuring NAB. “We never raided or attacked Imran’s Zaman Park residence, neither did we ever issue arrest warrants for his wife,” the Pakistani prosecutor general said.

Abbasi asserted that NAB held no personal grudge against anyone and emphasized that since no arrest warrants had been issued, the bail plea could be dismissed.

In response, Advocate Harris stated that if they were expected to listen to NAB's virtues, they would start with the Supreme Court's order. He pointed out that NAB had not even sent a single summons notice, yet the inquiry was converted into an investigation, reported Dawn.

Harris further informed the court that Bushra Bibi had accompanied Imran to the NAB office on the court's order, but NAB had only called Imran inside and informed Bushra Bibi that it was not her turn for investigation.

“Bushra Bibi kept waiting in the car for Imran for six hours,” Harris said.

Here, Judge Bashir said, “Khawaja Harris sahib, anger does not look good on your face.”

Nadeem, the investigation officer, reiterated: “No arrest warrants of any kind were issued for Bushra Bibi. Bushra Bibi’s arrest is not needed.”

Consequently, the court declared her bail plea as "infructuous" and dismissed it.