Unfurling its true colours, the Pakistan Army held a meet & greet with the Taliban terrorists at the border areas on Friday. One of the Pakistani troops was also seen taking a selfie with the insurgents as the group launched a major offensive against the free Afghans, who resist their takeover and their hardline set of Sharia rules.

The bonhomie display comes after Islamabad released terrorists Mullah Mohammad Rasool, the leader of a splinter faction of the Taliban. He spent around five years in Pakistan prison and was freed days after the collapse of the Ashraf Ghani administration.

Even before the Taliban captured Kabul, these kinds of pictures were all around the internet, especially in the border areas. Pakistan has openly supported the Taliban on its soil, which eventually helped them revive during its 20-year-old-long war with the US.

Tellingly, Pakistan's response to the Taliban's takeover was contrary to Western nations as Prime Minister Imran Khan asserted that the extremists' victory showed that Afghans had "broken the shackles of slavery."

Pakistan Openly Supports Pakistan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan said that the Taliban have broken "the shackles of slavery" likening them to liberators

After the Taliban's Kabul takeover, Pakistan's climate minister Zartaj Gul Wazir tweeted: "India gets an appropriate gift for its Independence Day”. However, he deleted it later.

Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the propaganda by former Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani’s government against the Taliban is false, stating that the group has a general amnesty across the war-ravaged country.

Pakistan-based terror groups like the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) helped the Taliban capture Kabul, as per Republic sources.

Motormouth minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that the families of the Taliban militants live in Pakistan

In 2015, former Pakistan President Parvez Musharraf had said that its intelligence cultivated Taliban

Even before the Taliban's takeover, Afghanistan had alleged that Islamabad was clearly supporting the militant group. On August 1, Defence ministry spokesman of the Ashraf Ghani government, Fawad Aman, had said the Taliban was supported by Pakistan. "Pakistan not only supports Taliban but also provides weapons and ammunition to the terror group. The number of Pakistani terrorists supporting the Taliban in our country is very high," he had told Republic TV.

Former Interior Minister of Afghanistan (till March 2021) on Thursday also informed Republic TV that nations like Pakistan and China are supporting the Taliban to set up a "global hub of terrorism."

