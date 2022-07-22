Pakistan Floods: Death Toll Tops 282 In 4 Weeks Of Mayhem Triggered By Rains, Flash Floods

The death toll in five weeks of heavy monsoon rains and flash flooding in Pakistan topped 282 on Thursday. As flood conditions worsened due to incessant downpours, Pakistan authorities fear the count to rise. According to a report by The Associated Press, more than 5,000 houses have been washed away as the rains lashed pockets of Pakistan whilst it is reeling under a massive financial crunch.

The National Disaster Management Authority of Pakistan (NDMA) on Thursday stated in a report that the deluge of muddy swollen rivers and streams also washed away highways, bridges, trees, and electric poles. Several areas are facing hours-long power cuts for nearly 10-12 hours as glacial floods battered the provinces of Balochistan and Sindh.

'Vigorous' monsoon wreaks havoc in Pakistan

The torrential rains began around July 11 majorly affecting the southwestern provinces. The torrents triggered disastrous flash floods, leaving people stranded on the terrace of their homes for days. The Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast said that the "vigorous" rains could last up to the end of the month worsening situation in Karachi, Hyderabad, and Balochistan. In a press advisory issued on July 15, the Pakistan Met had also warned of urban flooding in Thatta, Badin, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Pakpattan, Vehari, Sahiwal and Khanewal.

Scattered rainfall lashed areas of South Punjab, in the past weeks. In addition, more isolated rain-wind and thundershower poured over northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan. Heavy rains also caused infrastructural damage.

According to a DW report, the frequent flash floods resulted from the rising temperatures in northern Pakistan, which is home to over 7,000 glaciers. The annual monsoon and recurring damage have, over the years, threatened the livelihoods of thousands dependent on agriculture in northern Pakistan.

Islamabad announces 1mn Pak Rs. compensation to kin of flood victims

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on July 15 announced a compensation of 1 million Pak Rs. to families who lost their kin in the catastrophe, Dawn reported. Meanwhile, authorities have increased caution in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan regions to mitigate the loss of life as rains continue in the impoverished country.

(Image: AP)