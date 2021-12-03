Pakistan Issues Clarification Over Serbian Embassy's Tweet; Claims 'accounts Are Hacked'

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a clarification after facing massive embarrassment following its Serbian embassy's viral tweet. Earlier today, Pakistan's own embassy in Serbia called out Imran Khan for not paying the salaries of Pakistani diplomats. However, the tweet has been deleted and the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan has stated that the Twitter account was hacked. It also informed that apart from Twitter, the Facebook and Instagram accounts of the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia have also been hacked. It further added that messages being posted on these accounts are not from the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia.

The Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts of the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia have been hacked.



Messages being posted on these accounts are not from the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia. — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) December 3, 2021

Pakistan's own embassy in Serbia revolts against Imran Khan

In yet another major embarrassment for Pakistan, the country's own embassy in Serbia called out Imran Khan for not paying the salaries of Pakistani diplomats. Pakistan Embassy in Serbia through its official Twitter handle had tagged Imran Khan and shared a song mocking him and revealed that the Pakistan government has not paid the dues for the past three months. Moreover, it also claimed that children of officials in Pakistan's embassy have been forced out of school due to non-payment of fees. In its tweets, the embassy also claimed that Pakistan has broken all previous records of inflation. It further questioned that how long will government officials remain silent and continue working for Khan while asking if this was 'Naya Pakistan'. In another tweet, it apologised and said that it was left with no other option.

"With inflation breaking all previous records, how long do you expect @ImranKhanPTI that we goverment official will remain silent & keep working for you without been paid for past 3 months & our children been forced out of school due to non payment of fees. Is this #NayaPakistan?" the embassy tweet read. "I am sorry @ImranKhanPTI, am not left with another option." read another tweet.

However, the tweets have now been deleted.

