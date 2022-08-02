In a new twist to Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing, Germany-based Afghan analyst Fahim Sadat told Republic TV that Pakistan may have leaked the Al Qaeda chief's location to the US. According to him, the Pakistani security establishment might have helped the US in lieu of the approval of the IMF deal. Coupled with political instability, Pakistan is facing a huge economic crisis with the currency in a free fall, depletion of foreign exchange reserves and inflation. The house in which Zawahiri was staying reportedly belonged to a top aide of Sirajuddin Haqqani who is believed to have close ties with Rawalpindi.

Analyst Fahim Sadat remarked, "I think this shouldn't be strange but will put serious doubts on the Taliban's claim that they are trying to cut their ties with terrorist groups and Afghanistan soil will not be used against any other country by any other groups. This is going to have a long-term impact on the claim of the Taliban. There was already a gap and mistrust between the Taliban and the international community and this will further strengthen that. What is strange is that the Taliban first denied this attack which means with coordination or no coordination, the Americans with over- the-horizon operations are active in Afghanistan."

"If this incident has not happened in coordination with the Taliban, I can also not reject the assumption that looking at the economic hardship of Pakistan, the Pakistani military establishment may have coordinated the whereabouts of Zawahiri with the Americans in return for America's help on IMF and other economic hardships that they are facing. This is already complicated. This will hugely damage the Taliban's claim for legitimacy and recognition by the international community," he added.

Al-Qaeda chief killed in US strike

Making a formal announcement about Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing on Tuesday, US president Joe Biden vowed that Afghanistan will never become a safe haven for terrorists again. Born on June 19, 1951, in Egypt, Zawahiri studied medicine at Cairo University where he specialised in surgery and graduated in 1974. The leader of outlawed Egyptian Islamic Jihad, he merged his terror outfit with Al-Qaeda in 1998 and was a key plotter of the 9/11 terror attack. In 2011, he formally took over as the head of Al-Qaeda after Osama Bin Laden was eliminated in a US operation in Abbottabad.

In a public address, US President Joe Biden announced, "Last month, we took out another key ISIS leader. Now we have eliminated the emir of al Qaeda. He will never again, never again allow Afghanistan to become a terrorist safe haven because he is gone, and we’re going to make sure that nothing else happens. You know, it can’t be a launching pad against the United States. We’re going to see to it that won’t happen."