Pakistan's Imran Khan Govt Releases TLP Chief Rizvi; Gives In To Extremist Group's Demand

Chief of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Saad Hussain Rizvi was released from a Lahore jail on Thursday. After leaving the Kot Lakhpat prison, the TLP leader directly went to Rehmatul Lil Alameen Mosque, which is the party's headquarters where he was greeted by hundreds of party workers and supporters.

This development comes after Pakistan's Punjab Province removed Rizvi's name from the terrorist list, succumbing to the protests by TLP's supporters across Pakistan. Notably, the group was involved in deadly clashes with the police.

According to the notification by the provincial government, Saad Hussain Rizvi's name has been wiped out from the Fourth Schedule, a list of proscribed individuals who are suspected of sectarianism and terrorism under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997. He was arrested on April 12 and his name was added to the Fourth Schedule on April 16.

PTI, quoting sources, had earlier reported that Saad Hussain Rizvi had been named in more than 100 FIRs in cases including terrorism and murder, and attempted murder. TLP's name was also removed from the First Schedule of the Act as a proscribed group on November 7 by the Imran Khan administration, citing in the larger national interest.

The Imran Khan-led government also released more than 1,200 TLP workers who were arrested during the clashes with the Pakistani Police in Lahore and on way to Wazirabad, in which eight policemen and 11 Islamists lost their lives.

TLP workers protest demanding Rizvi's release

On October 18, Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan had launched protests from Lahore to make government kneel down and accept its demands. Soon, reports emerged that the Imran Khan administration is revoking the ban on the TLP. Before reaching the 'secret agreement' with the extreme Islamists group, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced that his government will not meet the TLP's demand of shutting down the French embassy. The federal cabinet had also declared treating TLP as a militant group.

"TLP will be crushed as other such groups have been eliminated. The Pakistani state has defeated major terrorist organisations such as Al Qaeda," Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry had said.

(With PTI inputs)

(Image: Twitter-@Additweetss/AP)