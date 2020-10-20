Pakistan's Opposition Musters Great Support Against Deep State; Vows To Send Imran To Jail

Ever since 11 opposition parties have joined hands vowing to bring down the Imran Khan-led government in Pakistan, the streets of Karachi have been filled with protests. On October 18, Karachi recorded the biggest protest against Imran Khan, ever since he assumed office, as thousands took to streets roaring 'Go Niazi Go' against the Prime Minister.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)'s Maryam Nawaz, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter joined hands with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)'s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as the two vowed to send Imran Khan to jail and to establish a democratically elected government in Pakistan. The protests also saw the support of other key opposition leaders such as Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Mohsin Dawar who gathered at the Bagh-e-Jinnah against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government. A similar sight was witnessed a few days ago in Gujranwala.

Read: India Swats Away Pakistan At Commonwealth: 'Why Describe Itself? It Must Vacate (PoK)'

Read: Nawaz Sharif Claims Military, ISI Installed Imran Khan's 'puppet Govt' In Pakistan

Protesting against the 'deep state,' leaders of 11 of Pakistan's top opposition parties have joined forces against the Pakistan Military for rigging the 2018 elections that saw the rise of Imran Khan as the Prime Minister of the nation. The leaders of 11 major Opposition parties have together formed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a grand alliance which has launched a three-phased anti-government movement. This includes countrywide public meetings, protest demonstrations and rallies before a “decisive long march” towards Islamabad in January 2021.

The massive backlash of the Imran Khan-led government started with Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif's allegations wherein he exposed the Pakistan military's complete interference in the democratic process, alleging the presence of "a parallel government" that was more powerful than the democratically-elected government. The PML-N leader had also alleged that the military was responsible for bringing Khan to power.

On the other hand, in a bid to crack down the criticism against the government, the Lahore Police has filed an FIR against the country's former PM Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam and other top leaders of the Opposition PML-N party for allegedly "conspiring against the institutions of the army and judiciary, and inciting people against them."

However, the Opposition leaders have announced that they would use "all political and democratic options, including no-confidence motions and mass resignations" from the Parliament to seek Imran Khan's resignation and bring an end to the role of the military establishment in politics.

Read: PDM Leaders Gather In Karachi To Demonstrate Against Imran Khan, Attract Huge Crowd

Read: Biggest Moment For Pakistan? 11 Opposition Parties Announce 3-fold War Against Pak Army