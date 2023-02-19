‘Stay Away From Our War’: TTP Issues Warning After Attacking Karachi Police Chief's Office

Hours after Pakistani Taliban militants on February 17 stormed the Karachi Police chief's office in Pakistan, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group on Saturday, February 18 issued a warning to the Pakistan government and asked them to stay away from their war. The TTP has also warned of more such attacks in the country.

The TTP stated that they do not want to harm Pakistani citizens, but are targeting the armed forces of the country. The terror group further stated that all the big cities of Pakistan, including Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore, are on their target.

Sources in Islamabad revealed that the Talibani forces are planning a major crackdown in different parts of Pakistan in order to continue their fight for the implementation of Sharia system of Islam in the country.

TTP warns of more such attacks

Warning of more such actions, the TTP in a statement said, "Yesterday evening, three martyred fighters of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan broke through all the security fences and attacked the Karachi Police Headquarters, the safest place of the police in Sadar."

"This attack is a message to all the enemies of Islam and all the security agencies of Pakistan that the TTP will continue their fight for the implementation of Sharia in the country and the army and police will be targeted at every important place until the Islamic system is implemented in the country,” the statement added.

Karachi terrorists attack

On February 17, heavily-armed Pakistani Taliban terrorists attacked the Karachi Police chief's office in the country's most populous city, leading to the death of several rangers and police personnel. However, the security forces of Pakistan managed to take down the five terrorists after a four hour-long gunbattle.

Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack in a brief statement. It is important to note that the Pakistani wing of the terrorist group has conducted several attacks in the country since it ended its ceasefire agreement with the Pakistani government.