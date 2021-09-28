A US Congressional Research Service report has identified Pakistan as a home for at least 12 groups designated as ‘foreign terrorist organisations’. According to the report released by the bipartisan research wing of the US Congress, Pakistan has been dubbed as a base of operations or target for numerous armed and non-state militant groups. Out of these, five have been identified as being 'India-centric' like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, centred around targeting Kashmir.

In a big statement, the CRS cited the US State Department’s Country Reports on Terrorism 2019 and said that Pakistan has “continued to serve as a safe haven for certain regionally-focused terrorist groups." Moreover, it has “allowed groups targeting Afghanistan ... as well as groups targeting India ...to operate from its territory”.

What the US congressional report has said

US officials have identified the Imran Khan-led nation as a home for several armed terror groups which have existed since the 1980s. These have been primarily identified as LeT, JEM, HUJI, ISKP or IS-K, TTP and others. The report has categorically held the LeT as being responsible for major 2008 attacks in Mumbai, as well as numerous other high-profile attacks in India. Along with LET, JeM which was founded in 2000 by Kashmiri militant leader Masood Azhar has been held responsible for the 2001 attack on the Indian parliament, among other attacks, it said.

The report further mentions Harakat-ul Jihad Islami (HUJI) was formed in 1980 in Afghanistan to fight the Soviet army. “With an unknown strength, HUJI today operates in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and India, and seeks annexation of Kashmir into Pakistan,” the report said.

The CRS also highlights the presence of Hizb-ul Mujahideen (HM), which has been identified as the militant wing of Pakistan’s largest Islamist political party. "It is one of the largest and oldest militant groups operating in Jammu and Kashmir", the report states. Among other terrorist groups operating from Pakistan is the Al Qaeda, which has been operating in the megacity of Karachi, as well as in Afghanistan.

Report exposes Pakistan's inaction against terror groups

Most importantly, the US Congressional report has stated that Pakistan which has been recognized as a “terrorist safe haven" has failed to take significant measures to counter the presence of terror groups on its soil. It states, "Islamabad has yet to take decisive actions against India- and Afghanistan-focused militants," and that "progress on the most difficult aspects of its 2015 National Action Plan to counter terrorism remains unfulfilled—specifically its pledge to dismantle all terrorist organisations without delay and discrimination".

It has been concluded that Pakistan’s government and the military have "acted inconsistently" with respect to terrorist safe havens throughout the country. "Authorities did not take sufficient action to stop certain terrorist groups and individuals from openly operating in the country," the report stated.

(With Agency Inputs)