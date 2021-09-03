Afghan Resistance Seizes Pakistan ID Cards From Taliban Terrorists Killed At Panjshir

Amid the raging battle between the Taliban and the Afghan Resistance for Panjshir Valley, a Pakistani ID card has surfaced, again confirming the Imran Khan-led govt's active involvement in the insurgency and 'invasion' of Afghanistan over the recent weeks. This ID card released by the Northern Alliance is of a Pakistani terrorist serving under the Excise and Taxation Department, Government of Punjab (in Pakistan). The document being found on the outskirts of Panjshir clearly suggests that special Pakistani forces are collaborating with the Taliban and Al Qaeda and propelling their agenda to spread terror. This comes just a day after the Al Qaeda, which the US entered Afghanistan to destroy 20 years ago, joined Taliban in its conquest of Panjshir valley, which has held out against wave after wave of attack.

It is important to note that without the assistance of Pakistan, the Taliban may not have been able to conquer Afghanistan so easily, former President Ashraf Ghani having informed US President Biden in July that his country had been invaded by terrorists from Pakistan. Even with Pakistan's active help, sources told Republic Media Network that the Taliban and its hardline terror allies faced a massive setback as over 400 terrorists were killed in a violent clash in Panjshir Valley.

Northern Alliance liberates Charikar; assures the safety of Saleh

As part of their battle, the Northern Resistance Forces liberated Charikar, the capital of Parwan province and also captured the Salang tunnel. Charikar, which is considered to be a strategic location, was snatched back from the clutches of the Taliban. The Salang tunnel is also key as it lies on the Afghanistan-Uzbekistan highway giving a strategic advantage to the Northern Resistance Forces. Resistance sources also informed the Republic Media Network that Afghanistan's 'Caretaker President' Amrullah Saleh and Commander Ahmad Massoud were safe and present in Panjshir Valley. Rumours that were doing rounds stating that both Afghan leaders had fled to Tajikstan due to gains made by the Taliban in Panjshir. This has been called out as propaganda and psychological operations by the Taliban.

Taliban may appoint Mullah Baradar as Afghanistan's Supreme Leader

Reports claim that the Afghanistan government will be led by Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. Taliban officials have also stated that its former leader and terrorist Mullah Mohammad Omar's son Mullah Yakub will be given a senior position in the new government. However, earlier it was also stated that the new leader could be Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, the religious head of the terrorist group, who would lead the new government. Notably, Akhundzada has served as the head of the group's council of religious scholars.

Panjshir Valley Resistance against Taliban

The anti-Taliban front led by the Northern Alliance has been building up resistance in the Panjshir Valley which continues to be the only region out of the fundamentalist group's control. Amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, Panjshir Valley under the Northern Alliance forces has been holding the fort against the terrorists and has seen a strong resistance led by 'Caretaker President' Amrullah Saleh and Ahmad Massoud, son of famous anti-Taliban warlord Ahmad Shah Massoud. This comes even after the terrorist group cut off the valley's access to food and supply routes. The entire region has been isolated and surrounded and civilians can neither enter nor get out of the Panjshir Valley amid the growing resistance, as per sources.

Image Credits - Republic World/AP