Afghan Women Protest After Taliban Directs Foreign & Local NGOs To Ban Female Employees

The women in Afghanistan carried out a massive protest against the Taliban-led government of Afghanistan as they restricted them from working in Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) after seizing their education rights. In the wake of recent curbs on women's rights, the Taliban has now directed all domestic and International NGOs to suspend and prevent all female employees from reporting to work.

Following the ban, the women protesters stormed the streets of Herat city and raised their voices against the government's discriminatory rule. The women were seen donning burqas as they flashed placards and voiced slogans-- “Education is our human right.” Despite initially promising a more moderate rule respecting rights for women and minorities, the Taliban has widely implemented their strict interpretation of Islamic law or Sharia.

Taliban Bans Women From University Education In Afghanistan

Taliban regime has banned girls from middle school and high school, restricted women from most employment, and ordered them to wear head-to-toe clothing in public. Women are also banned from parks and gyms. The decision was announced after a government meeting. A letter shared by the spokesman for the Ministry of Higher Education, Ziaullah Hashmi, told private and public universities to implement the ban as soon as possible and to inform the ministry once the ban is in place.

The university ban comes after Afghan girls took their high school graduation exams, even though they have been banned from classrooms since the Taliban took over the country last year. When the decision regarding the ban of women from universities was announced, many male teachers in universities resigned from their posts. Male students across Afghanistan also walked out from universities in protest of the decision. Streets of Kabul witnessed men and women protesting against the Taliban's decision as the regime used water cannons on the protestors.

It is pertinent to mention that the Taliban's decision has called for strong global condemnation and harsh criticism. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the decision, calling it another “broken promise” from the Taliban and a “very troubling” move. "It's difficult to imagine how a country can develop, can deal with all of the challenges that it has, without the active participation of women and the education,” Guterres said.

The United States has condemned the Taliban's decision to ban women's education. On December 20, White House NSC spokeswoman Adrienne Watson stated that the US condemns the Taliban's unforgivable decision to stop female students from receiving education. Calling this the most reprehensible act of the Taliban leadership, the White House spokesperson stated that the Taliban's approach is unacceptable. "We will continue to take steps to advance our shared efforts to support Afghan women and girls and provide stronger humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan," Watson said.

The secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs at the United Nations Security Council, Sanjay Verma, stated that India is deeply concerned over the ongoing situation in Afghanistan and that India is closely monitoring the security situation in the Taliban-ruled state.

The Taliban were ousted in 2001 by a U.S.-led coalition for harboring al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden and returned to power after America's chaotic departure last year.