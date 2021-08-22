Afghanistan: Fighting Erupts In Andarab; Massoud's Northern Alliance Surrounds Taliban

A massive battle has broken out in Andarab - a southern district in the Baghlan province of Afghanistan. The Taliban and the resistance forces are fighting it out in Andarab, after three of the neighbouring districts - Banu, Pol-e-Hesar, and De Salah from the Baghlan province were captured by the army of Ahmad Massoud's. Ahmad Massoud started a resistance soon after the Taliban took over power in Afghanistan, after capturing the capital city Kabul.

'Either do or die'

Earlier in the day, a video was accessed by Republic Media Network in which Commander Lutfullah, who is leading the Andarab resistance in Afghanistan, was seen delivering a special speech to his supporters to fight back against the Taliban. In his speech, Commander Lutfullah asserted, "Either we do or die, but we will not let Taliban rule here." It is important to note here that the people of Andarab do not have heavy weapons, and the weapons that they have in general are limited in numbers.

As per sources, the residents of the district have surrounded the militant group. The group earlier in the day took several children, and women hostage in a bid to negotiate and this infuriated the residents who came out of their houses to fight them tooth and nail.

Andarab borders Panjshir, Afghanistan's last remaining holdout against the Taliban. The terrorist group had issued an ultimatum of four hours for the Ahmad Massoud-led anti-Taliban National Resistance Front of Afghanistan in Panjshir.

"If they surrender within the stipulated time, everything will be fine. Otherwise, we will punish," the group stated, while sharing a video in which it can be seen moving towards Panjshir.

However, the leader of the resistant force, Ahmad Massoud, has made it clear that he and his force do not have the word 'surrender' in their vocabulary.

"If anyone by any name would want to attack our homes, our land, and our freedom, just like the National Hero-Ahmad Shah Massoud and other Mujahedeen, we as well are ready to give away our lives and die but will not give away our land and our dignity," Massoud had said. He insisted that the resistance would continue 'no matter what'.