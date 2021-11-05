Afghanistan: Journalists Under Attack After Taliban Takeover, Express Fear As Crisis Looms

Months after the Taliban took over Kabul, crisis looms in Afghanistan, and there is a growing sense of fear among civilians in the country. The insurgent group has been coming down heavily on journalists and has taken aggressive measures against free speech in Afghanistan. An Afghan journalist committed suicide due to his financial woes as he was laid off after the Taliban took over the country.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, another Afghan journalist said that the situation changed after the Taliban came back to power. He added that journalists and activists could not work freely anymore in the country, mainly those working on outdoor stories and reports.

"The Taliban fighters are very sensitive towards the Afghan journalists. Most of the times, we do not expose our identities and they do not let us cover news related to them. The journalists get death threats," the Afghan journalist said.

Moreover, the country is witnessing a growing number of attacks against journalists, especially under the Taliban regime. The Afghan journalist speaking to Republic Media Network informed that in the past year from November 2020 to 2021, 12 journalists have been killed while 230 others have faced violence. Since August 15 2021, when the insurgent group toppled the democratically elected government of Afghanistan, one journalist among the 12 has been killed while 67 faced violence after the Taliban took over, the Afghan journalist added.

"The country was not safe for journalists even during the previous government, but at least we had associations, bodies, journalist advocates in Afghanistan. But we don't have any of those things now and we are working amid the rules of Taliban. We do not have any advocates or organisations," he added.

Taliban captures Afghanistan

On August 15, The Taliban swept into Afghanistan’s capital Kabul and then President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. The Taliban reached Kabul after leading months of offensive against the Afghanistan government forces. Moreover, the insurgent group captured cities as the United States and other Western armies were leaving Afghanistan. Hours after capturing Kabul, Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesman, and negotiator told The Associated Press that the insurgent group would hold talks in the coming days aimed at forming an “open, inclusive Islamic government.”

Image: AP