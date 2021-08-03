Afghanistan Security Forces Eliminate Pakistan Army Commandos Fighting Alongside Taliban

Amid a raging battle in Afghanistan between the Taliban and the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF), security forces claimed to have killed at least 25 Pakistani fighters. This development comes amid Afghanistan's repeated claims of Pakistani involvement in the fight against the Taliban. Afghanistan government has maintained that Pakistan is aiding the Taliban and other insurgent groups in the country.

25 Pakistani fighters killed by Afghan forces

According to reports, 25 Pakistani terrorists have been killed by the Afghan forces so far in Nijrab, which is situated 100 kilometres away from Kabul. Among these, five are said to be Pakistan Army commandos who were dressed like the Taliban terrorists. The major revelation comes as evidence with regards to Afghanistan's claims of Pakistani involvement in its soil. Reports further stated that one of the commandos who was fighting alongside the Taliban was ambushed by the Afghan forces. After the assault, the Afghan forces sent back the bodies of Pakistani commandos through Red Cross.

Speaking to Republic TV, General GD Bakshi hit out at Pakistan and stated that it also helped the Taliban last time when it took over Kabul. General Bakshi revealed that Pakistan had aided the Taliban by sending its soldiers along with tanks and artillery support in order to ensure superiority over other warlords like the Tajiks and the Uzbeks. He further stated that Pakistan has sent terrorists and also soldiers from its army to assist the Taliban against the Afghan forces.

Imran Khan calls Taliban 'normal civilians'

Earlier, in a shocking statement, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had remarked that the Taliban is not some military outfit, but 'normal civilians'. In an interview, Khan questioned how Pakistan was supposed to hunt down the Taliban as it hosts three million Afghan refugees, the majority of whom are Pashtuns, the same ethnic group as the Taliban fighters. Khan has also denied claims regarding alleged Taliban safe havens on Pakistan's soil and has repeatedly shifted his argument towards the three million refugees in the country.

"Now, there are camps of 500,000 people; there are camps of 100,000 people. And Taliban are not some military outfits, they are normal civilians. And if there are some civilians in these camps, how is Pakistan supposed to hunt these people down? How can you call them sanctuaries?" Khan had argued. "Where are these safe-havens? There are three million refugees in Pakistan who are the same ethnic group as the Taliban..."

Afghanistan hits out at Pakistan for aiding Taliban

Afghanistan's Vice President Amrullah Saleh has repeatedly stepped up ante against Pakistan and blamed it for assisting the Taliban. In his recent statement on Twitter, Amrullah Saleh had stated that Afghanistan was under a full-scale invasion by the Taliban terrorists who have an organized backing and sponsorship in Pakistan. He added that the Taliban have no intention to engage in meaningful negotiations.