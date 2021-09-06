As Taliban intensifies its attack on Panjshir, National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA) leader Ahmad Massoud on Monday, revealed that the terror group is getting air support from the Pakistan air force and ISI. Taking to Twitter, Massoud claimed that the Taliban was not strong enough to attack Panjshir and was aided by Pakistan via drones, helicopters led allegedly Lt. Gen Faiz Hamid from Kabul. The Pakistan ISI chief is currently in Afghanistan to oversee the new government formation led by the Taliban.

NRFA suffers setback

On Sunday night, NRFA spokesperson Fahim Dashty was killed in the Panjshir province during a face-off with the Taliban. Along with Dashty, General Abdul Wudod Zara - Ahmad Shah Massoud's nephew - too was killed in action in Panjshir. Meanwhile, Afghan's 'caretaker' President Amrullah Saleh has been moved to a safe place after a helicopter reportedly attacked his house.

Meanwhile, NRFA leader Ahmad Massoud has said that if the Taliban withdrew their fighters from Panjshir and Andarab, as was requested by the Afghan ulemas, the Resistance Force would be ready for peace talks. "The National Resistance Front is ready to immediately end the war in order to achieve lasting peace, if the Taliban end their military operations in Panjshir and Andarab, and hopes to hold a comprehensive meeting with scholars and reformers to continue conversations," Massoud asserted.

Taliban claims victory, NRFA refutes

While Taliban has claimed capture of Panjshir, the Northern Resistance's leader Amrullah Saleh confirmed that he is still in Panjshir saying, "The Resistance is continuing and will continue. I am here with my soil, for my soil and defending its dignity". Saleh added that the Taliban is doing racial profiling and forcing 'military age men' of Panjshir to walk on minefields, apart from blocking phone lines, electricity and access to medicines. Estimating 2,50,000 residents stuck in Panjshir including people who migrated to the Valley after the fall of Kabul, Saleh said that genocide, mass starvation may occur if the United Nations, Red Cross, Red Crescent and other NGOs does not rapidly respond to the overwhelming humanitarian crisis.

Taliban Takeover

The Taliban took over Kabul on August 15 after major cities like Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif, Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah fell without resistance as US troops retreat after 20 years from war-torn Afghanistan. The hasty withdrawal of the US troops saw thousands of people attempting to flee from Afghanistan with several clinging to a departing US plane's wheels, leading to them falling to their deaths. The Taliban has finalised its talks for 'peaceful transition' as Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar gears up to lead the new government with Mullah Mohammad Omar's son Mullah Yakub and Abbas Stanekzai pipped to be in his cabinet. The US has completed evacuating over 130,000 Afghans from Kabul, retreating all its troops.

