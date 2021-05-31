Antigua Opposition Neta Claims Mehul Choksi Attended PM Browne's Election Rally; Hits Back

After Antigua & Barbuda's PM Gaston Browne alleged that that fugitive ex-diamantaire Mehul Choksi might have gone to Dominica on a 'romantic trip' with his girlfriend and was busted, and also that he may have been funding Antigua's Opposition, the country's Opposition leader Harold Lovell on Monday spoke to Republic Media Network. During his conversation, the Antigua Opposition leader denied knowing Choksi in any way.

Harold Lovell said, "Our interest is our Constitution and law. I was very disappointed when Antigua PM said such things, where there is no evidence. There is absolutely no truth to it."

Antigua Opposition leader speaks to Republic TV

While stating that he had never met Mehul Choksi, Lovell clarified that no senior member of his party had contacted the fugitive ex-diamantaire or any of his family members. Pointing towards Antigua PM's own claim that he doesn't know Choksi, the Opposition leader said that it is an outrageous lie. "The PM has decided to put this in public but hasn't shown any evidence," he added.

Remarking that Mehul Choksi had come to Antigua 2 months before the elections, Lovell said that the fugitive ex-diamantaire is alleged to have met Gaston Browne. The Opposition leader further mentioned that Choksi was allegedly spotted in an election rally with the Antigua Prime Minister. "I am saying on based credible reports they met before general elections," he said.

Calling upon the Antigua Prime Minister to explain whether there is more to explain regarding the coincidence that Choksi came just before the elections, Lovell said that Choksi was given Antiguan citizenship while he was a citizen of India.

Lovel said, "Choksi is the citizen of Antigua, but he found himself in Dominica. Why hasn't the captain and crew been detained? We aren't involved in that type of thing. He has never been brought before the magistrate in Antigua. If it is was lawful then we would have supported it. He was granted citizenship in 2018 before the elections. Photos suggest that something untoward took place."

India pushes for extradition

Mehul Choksi is under the scanner of both the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate. Along with his nephew Nirav Modi, he has been accused of allegedly siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the Punjab National Bank (PNB), using letters of undertaking. Owner of the Gitanjali group, a retail jewellery company, Choksi secured the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in November 2017 under the aegis of the Citizenship by Investment Programme and fled to the island nation in the first week of January 2018.

India formally sought Choksi's extradition in August 2018 underlining the principle of reciprocity, the principle of dual criminality, and the United Nations Convention against Corruption to which both countries are signatories. In 2019, Antigua and Barbuda PM Gaston Browne was quoted as saying that the citizenship of Mehul Choksi will be revoked and will be extradited to India once all his legal options are exhausted. The current legal status of the fugitive diamantaire again came under question after he went "missing" in the island nation on May 23 from the island nation.

The Dominican government officially confirmed that he was detained in the country after an Interpol Yellow Notice was issued. In another development, Republic TV accessed a picture of a pale-faced and red-eyed Choksi staring at the camera through the prison grill. On Sunday, Browne asserted that India had sent a private jet to Dominica carrying documents related to the deportation of Mehul Choksi, a claim yet to be confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs. Meanwhile, the United Progressive Party rejected the Antigua and Barbuda PM's claim that the fugitive funded its 2018 election campaign. Additionally, it recalled that Choksi was accorded the citizenship of the island nation under the Browne administration.

