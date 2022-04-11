'China Offering Sri Lanka More Loans To Repay Outstanding Debt': Ex-PM's Big Revelation

With Sri Lanka gripped by one of its worst economic crises in history, China's infamous 'debt-trap diplomacy' has once again been brought to the fore. In a big revelation, ex-Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe told Republic TV on Monday that China was offering Sri Lanka more debt to repay its earlier obligations.

Refusing to reschedule its outstanding loans, the Communist country has instead offered a USD 1 billion dollar loan to repay its pending foreign debts, Ranil Wickremesinghe revealed. Moreover, it was extending the credit line in Chinese currency, thereby forcing the debt-ridden government to buy only Chinese notes.

In an exclusive interview, the former Sri Lankan Prime Minister told Republic TV, "China gives SOPs and credit lines in their own currencies. All these are getting reflected in the reserves." He added, "China said they won't reschedule the loans, but give us another billion to repay the existing loans. "

Is China responsible for the economic crisis in Sri Lanka?

It is pertinent to mention here that China is the second-largest lender to Sri Lanka, and accounts for more than 10% of Sri Lanka's outstanding foreign debt. The country's so-called 'debt trap' works by extending huge amounts of investment and credit (conditions attached) to financially vulnerable states, which ultimately they fail to pay. The country also pumps large amounts of investment in infrastructure projects, to assume control over sovereign territory.

Earlier last year, concerns regarding China's heightened presence in Sri Lanka grew after the parliament passed the 'Port City Bill' on laws governing the Colombo Port City. The Bill empowered the President of Sri Lanka to establish a commission to independently govern the Special Economic Zone (SEZ), not only paving way for China to act independently on Sri Lankan soil, but also allowing for investors to bypass local laws and take uncontrolled charge of the nation's resources.

Food, fuel, power, and gas shortages have now hit the country of 22 million as a result of its foreign exchange imbalance. When the crisis hit Sri Lanka, China, which was benevolent with its loans and credit lines, refused to come to its rescue.

Following a neighbourhood-first policy, India has stepped up to extend all possible help. Apart from financial aid, such as the extension of the USD 1 billion Line of Credit till May, India has also sent 40,000 MT of diesel to help the country tackle its power and fuel issues, in addition to 40,000 tonnes of rice.